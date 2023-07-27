SN.AT / Festspiele / Salzburger Festspiele

Festrede von Anton Zeilinger: "Wie kommt das Neue in die Welt?"

Der Wortlaut ist kein autorisiertes Manuskript, sondern basiert auf einer Mitschrift während des Festakts zur Eröffnung der Salzburger Festspiele 2023.

Physik-Nobelpreisträger und Eröffnungsredner der Salzburger Festspiele 2023 Anton Zeilinger
BILD: SN/LAND SALZBURG/NEUMAYR/LEOPOLD
Physik-Nobelpreisträger und Eröffnungsredner der Salzburger Festspiele 2023 Anton Zeilinger

Ich zitiere George Bernhard Shaw, den irischen Nobelpreisträger. "You have nothing to say. But mention the quantum theory, and people will take your voice for the voice of science and believe, everything you say."

Vielleicht ist das der ...

KOMMENTARE (0)