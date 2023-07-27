Festrede von Anton Zeilinger: "Wir kommt das Neue in die Welt?"

Der Wortlaut ist kein autorisiertes Manuskript, sondern basiert auf einer Mitschrift während des Festakts zur Eröffnung der Salzburger Festspiele 2023.

Ich zitiere George Bernhard Shaw, den irischen Nobelpreisträger. "You have nothing to say. But mention the quantum theory, and people will take your voice for the voice of science and believe, everything you say."

Vielleicht ist das der ...