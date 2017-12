Finally, the weekend when we are going to celebrate the most wonderful celebration of all, has arrived and, if you have found time to read my article and even "Test your English" by seeing how many of the words and sayings you know, without cheating and looking at the translation - Congratulations! You must either be very well-prepared, don't celebrate Christmas at all or someone else is organising the preparations. Lucky you!

I, on the other hand, am not ready and even though I have my list of tasks that need taking care of before Christmas Eve, and I have been ticking them off as the time grows closer, there still seems so much to think about. I really wish that I had time to read the newspaper, but it is the same procedure every year: I put everything off until the last minute. Last week, I went into a shopping centre, holding my list at the ready, and vowed not to leave until I had ticked everything off. Unfortunately, most of the items on my list had sold out or weren't available in the size I wanted. In the perfumery shop, a very friendly assistant informed me that the perfume that I was looking for had sold out and she could only offer me a huge bottle which would have cost a fortune. It reminded me of the time when I worked for Chanel, in Harrods of London, and men, who almost always leave their shopping until the last minute, would queue up for ages and take two or three bottles of the perfume without blinking an eye. This was wonderful for me as I was on commission. Since Marilyn Monroe confessed that Chanel No. 5 was the only thing she wore in bed, it became very popular.