What is the world of art coming to - when a pig can open its own art exhibition?

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder - is a saying used to express the fact that not all people have the same opinion about what is beautiful, especially when it comes to art. Many of us love going to art galleries to while away a few hours and marvel at the masterpieces hanging on the walls. While feasting our eyes on the paintings we should consider the artists, many of whom lived in poverty not knowing where the next meal was coming from - while today their paintings sell for millions.