immo-logo

Immobilien
karriere-logo

Karriere

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder

What is the world of art coming to - when a pig can open its own art exhibition?

Autorenbild
SN/sn

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder - is a saying used to express the fact that not all people have the same opinion about what is beautiful, especially when it comes to art. Many of us love going to art galleries to while away a few hours and marvel at the masterpieces hanging on the walls. While feasting our eyes on the paintings we should consider the artists, many of whom lived in poverty not knowing where the next meal was coming from - while today their paintings sell for millions.

Lesen Sie den ganzen Artikel mit dem SN-Digitalabo Sie sind bereits Digitalabonnent?

Abo Icon Digital

Digitalabo gratis testen

Testen Sie jetzt das Digitalabo der SN 48 Stunden lang kostenlos und unverbindlich.

Digitalabo weiter testen

Ihr 48 Stunden Testabo ist bereits abgelaufen. Jetzt verlängern und weitere 30 Tage kostenlos testen.

Mehr Infos zum Digitalabo

Aufgerufen am 04.03.2018 um 12:04 auf https://www.sn.at/kolumne/test-your-english/beauty-is-in-the-eye-of-the-beholder-24900613

Kommentare

person zum Profil abmelden
Salzburg
Salzburg Übersicht Chronik Politik Wirtschaft Kultur Aktiv Wetter Verkehr Schöne Heimat Geburten Trauer Salzburgwiki Wizany
Politik
Politik Übersicht Innenpolitik Weltpolitik
Wirtschaft
Wirtschaft Übersicht Österreich Welt
Kultur
Kultur Übersicht Film & TV Literatur Musik Kunst Salzburger Festspiele Pfingstfestspiele Osterfestspiele
Panorama
Panorama Übersicht Österreich International Medien Wissen Gesundheit Lifestyle Stars & Sternchen Reisen Rajchl reist Geist & Welt Kinder space40
Sport
Sport Übersicht Fußball Eishockey Formel 1 Wintersport Mixed Olympia 2018
Freizeit
Freizeit Übersicht Gewinnspiele Games Sudoku Horoskop Partnersuche Events Kino
Karriere
Karriere Übersicht Jobs in Salzburg
Immobilien
Immobilien Übersicht Mieten in Salzburg Kaufen in Salzburg
Motor
Motor Übersicht
Unternehmen
Unternehmen Übersicht Salzburger Woche Salzburger Fenster Druckzentrum Salzburg Salzburg Logistik Conova Salzburg Digital
SN Digitalabo
SN Digitalabo Übersicht
Abo
Abo Übersicht
SN Card
SN Card Übersicht
Anzeigen
Anzeigen Übersicht Tarif Sonderprodukte Mediadaten
Service
Service Übersicht Über uns Team SN Saal Offene Stellen

Für Sie empfohlen