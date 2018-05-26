Almost two billion people watched the Royal Wedding last week. I think it deserves another mention.

I must admit, I started watching the coverage of the royal wedding, when Prince Harry married Meghan Markle last Saturday, at 6.30 am - and thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it. I thought that this wedding would be different from other royal weddings, but didn't expect it to be quite so different. As soon as the sun came up over Windsor Castle, and the crowds started gathering, I wished that I had booked a flight to England to be part of this historic event. It showed Britain at its best and is probably going to be the last important royal wedding until Prince George, who is now 4 years old, gets married.