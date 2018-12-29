Dinner for One Returns Home …

What would New Year's Eve be like without "The same procedure as every year, Miss Sophie?"

With the Christmas celebrations over and done with for another year, and New Year's Eve only two days away, many people will be looking forward to 2019 and wondering what it has in store for us. I am looking forward to New Year's Eve, on Monday, and to bidding farewell to another year, raising our glasses to welcome in the New Year and, of course, another chance to watch Dinner for One. Like many of you, I have seen it umpteen times, but it never ceases to amaze me how millions of people, from all over the world, gather around their televisions to watch what they think is British classic comedy - like Mr Bean. The strange thing is that, while millions of Europeans howl with laughter at Freddie Frinton's slapstick performance, hardly anyone alive today in Britain has ever heard of Dinner for One, let alone seen it, as it has never been shown there. Even Frinton's own son, Mike, had no idea that his father's comedy was so popular in Germany. He thought that they had only used it a couple of times, in 1972, to fill a slot between programmes. It was also shown the following year and when they tried to take it off, there were protests. It has been broadcast every year since then.

The sketch, which was written by Lauri Wylie, used to be performed in British theatres, in the 1940s. It was in 1961, that the German entertainer, Peter Frankenfeld, saw it on stage and invited Freddie Frinton to record it in front of a live audience, in Hamburg. They found it hilarious - and the rest is history. Not many people know that Freddie Frinton, who plays a very intoxicated James the butler, was teetotal and never touched a drop of alcohol in his life. He puts on a great performance as he is forced to impersonate each of his employer's absent friends, during a dinner party for her 90th birthday. As they had all passed away, many years ago, James has to pretend to be the heel-clicking Admiral von Schneider, Mr Pomeroy, Mr Winterbottom and Sir Toby. He impersonates them all very dutifully, while drinking to Miss Sophie's good health, with glasses of sherry, wine, champagne and port. By the end of the evening, James is so drunk that he can hardly stand, keeps tripping over the tiger skin rug on the floor and ends up drinking the water from the flower vase. When Miss Sophie decides to retire to bed and James asks: "Same procedure as last year, Miss Sophie?" and she replies "Same procedure as every year, James" - I can't help but feel sorry for him.

Dinner for One is thought to be quintessentially English and is watched in many countries on New Year's Eve. The 18-minute film is a classic and holds the Guinness World Record for the most annually repeated show. I find it rather amusing that it is shown in the original English, with no subtitles or dubbing, and that many people can recite it - word for word.

Finally, for the first time in 80 years, Dinner for One will return to Britain, the country it originated from. It will be shown at the comedy film festival on the Mull of Kintyre, Scotland, and will be televised on New Year's Eve. Mike Frinton said that his father did not live to see Dinner for One's huge success, dying in 1968, at the age of 59. He would have been so proud that the comedy will finally be shown in his own country. However, he was worried that such an old fashioned play might not go down well with people, who are used to comedies such as "Friends" or "Two and a Half Men". I was very sceptical the first time I saw it and wondered what all the fuss was about. However, after thirty years, I can't imagine a New Year's Eve without this sketch.

VOCABULARY:

over and done with - aus und vorbei

to look forward to sth. - sich auf etw. freuen

to wonder - sich fragen

to have in store - auf Lager haben

to bid farewell - sich verabschieden

umpteen times - x-mal

to cease - aufhören

to amaze - erstaunen

to howl with laughter - schreien vor

Lachen

slapstick performance - Klamauk

alive - am Leben

let alone - geschweige denn

so popular - so beliebt

to fill a slot - eine Lücke füllen

to broadcast - ausstrahlen

hilarious - umwerfend komisch

intoxicated - betrunken

to be teetotal - abstinent sein

to impersonate - darstellen

absent friends -abwesende Freunde

passed away - gestorben

to pretend - vorgeben

dutifully - pflichtbewusst

to trip over sth. - über etw. stolpern

tiger skin - Tigerfell

rug - Teppich

to retire to bed - zu Bett gehen

to feel sorry for sbd. - jmd. bemitleiden

quintessentially English - durch und durch englisch

annually - jährlich

to repeat - wiederholen

subtitles - Untertitel

dubbing - Synchronisation

to recite - rezitieren, wiedergeben

not go down well - nicht gut ankommen

to be used to - gewöhnt sein

the fuss - der Wirbel