Give up plastic for Lent...

We are all aware that plastic is destroying our planet - it is time to act.

Last Wednesday, 14 February, wasn't only Valentine's Day, it was also the beginning of Lent - a time to do without certain things for forty days, until it ends on Thursday, 29 March. Most people decide to fast during this time and do without certain food, alcohol, smoking or chocolate. However, this would also be a perfect time to see whether, for forty days, we could all do without something that is destroying our beautiful planet - plastic. Because of recent documentaries, we have never been so aware of the impact that plastic is having on our planet and many people are demanding change.