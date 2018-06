I came to England last week to spend the Bank Holiday, or Whitsun, with my family and it was a real treat.

Don't worry, I am not going to write a third article about the royal wedding, even though the newspapers here are still full of stories about it. I suppose it is because it is the first positive news we have had in a long time, as Britain tries to come to some sort of agreement with the EU about the terms of Brexit, which will happen in less than a year - whether we want it or not.