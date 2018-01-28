immo-logo

How to Trick TripAdvisor …

In Salzburg, we are really spoilt for choice when it comes to excellent restaurants, but you can't always believe the reviews.

A few weeks ago, I planned to take my husband out for a special meal to celebrate his birthday - somewhere we had never been before. There were a couple of restaurants that we hadn't tried before and so I chose the one with the best reviews and reserved a table. I pointed out to the person on the other end of the phone that I was treating my husband for his birthday. I hoped that they would bring in a cake with a flare on top to embarrass him after the meal - which they did. Now I realised that this local restaurant wasn't going to be cheap (I won't mention the name, because I want to go back for the set meal at lunchtime) but I must say, when the bill arrived, I was surprised that it had come to €220 - for two people. Now you would perhaps think that we were legless after consuming our meal and had finished off bottles of wine, but this was not the case. The amount of wine in each glass looked as though it had been measured with a thimble and, when I asked to try a different glass of white wine, the waiter didn't find it necessary to inform us that I was no longer paying €4.50 per glass (approximately three sips) but €12! The food was quite good but the portions were rather small. It is not that my husband isn't worth it, quite the contrary, but I did feel ripped off and certainly won't be going back there in the evening.

