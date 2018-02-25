Is this climate change?

Some countries are suffering terrible droughts and others awful floods. Can we still stop climate change?

Next week, in Austria, we will have to brace ourselves for some extremely cold weather that is coming from the North Pole. In England they are calling it "The Beast from the East", as people prepare themselves for temperatures to drop to as low as minus 25 degrees. The last few winters have been quite mild in comparison and we are just not used to such freezing temperatures anymore. However, twenty years ago, such temperatures were quite normal in Austria. I, for one, will not be venturing out then and prefer to stay wrapped up indoors.