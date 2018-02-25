immo-logo

Immobilien
karriere-logo

Karriere

Is this climate change?

Some countries are suffering terrible droughts and others awful floods. Can we still stop climate change?

Autorenbild
SN/sn

Next week, in Austria, we will have to brace ourselves for some extremely cold weather that is coming from the North Pole. In England they are calling it "The Beast from the East", as people prepare themselves for temperatures to drop to as low as minus 25 degrees. The last few winters have been quite mild in comparison and we are just not used to such freezing temperatures anymore. However, twenty years ago, such temperatures were quite normal in Austria. I, for one, will not be venturing out then and prefer to stay wrapped up indoors.

Lesen Sie den ganzen Artikel mit dem SN-Digitalabo Sie sind bereits Digitalabonnent?

Abo Icon Digital

Digitalabo gratis testen

Testen Sie jetzt das Digitalabo der SN 48 Stunden lang kostenlos und unverbindlich.

Digitalabo weiter testen

Ihr 48 Stunden Testabo ist bereits abgelaufen. Jetzt verlängern und weitere 30 Tage kostenlos testen.

Mehr Infos zum Digitalabo

Artikel auf SN.at können Sie auch einzeln kaufen

Registrieren Sie sich bei unserem Partner Selectyco
und erhalten Sie 2,50 Euro Gratisguthaben!

Aufgerufen am 25.02.2018 um 11:00 auf https://www.sn.at/kolumne/test-your-english/is-this-climate-change-24600985

Kommentare

person zum Profil abmelden
Salzburg
Salzburg Übersicht Chronik Politik Wirtschaft Kultur Aktiv Wetter Verkehr Schöne Heimat Geburten Trauer Salzburgwiki Wizany
Politik
Politik Übersicht Innenpolitik Weltpolitik
Wirtschaft
Wirtschaft Übersicht Österreich Welt
Kultur
Kultur Übersicht Film & TV Literatur Musik Kunst Salzburger Festspiele Pfingstfestspiele Osterfestspiele
Panorama
Panorama Übersicht Österreich International Medien Wissen Gesundheit Lifestyle Stars & Sternchen Reisen Rajchl reist Geist & Welt Kinder space40
Sport
Sport Übersicht Fußball Eishockey Formel 1 Wintersport Mixed Olympia 2018
Freizeit
Freizeit Übersicht Gewinnspiele Games Sudoku Horoskop Partnersuche Events Kino
Karriere
Karriere Übersicht Jobs in Salzburg
Immobilien
Immobilien Übersicht Mieten in Salzburg Kaufen in Salzburg
Motor
Motor Übersicht
Unternehmen
Unternehmen Übersicht Salzburger Woche Salzburger Fenster Druckzentrum Salzburg Salzburg Logistik Conova Salzburg Digital
SN Digitalabo
SN Digitalabo Übersicht
Abo
Abo Übersicht
SN Card
SN Card Übersicht
Anzeigen
Anzeigen Übersicht Tarif Sonderprodukte Mediadaten
Service
Service Übersicht Über uns Team SN Saal Offene Stellen

Für Sie empfohlen