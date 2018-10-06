immo-logo

Let's Embrace Autumn . . .

After a wonderful summertime, autumn has finally arrived.

I have just returned to Salzburg, after being away for one whole month, and it is really great to be back. Of course, when I left at the beginning of September it was 30 degrees and we had already enjoyed the most wonderful summer of endless sunny days. Now, at the beginning of October, one can feel the chill in the air as autumn arrives and the days become noticeably shorter. Autumn, which is also known as fall in North American English, marks the transition from summer to winter and temperatures cool down considerably. Maybe "fall" is the more appropriate word for this time of the year as the deciduous trees will soon start to shed their leaves. However, at the moment, the colour of the leaves on the trees is a sight for sore eyes and it is such a pleasure to wrap up warm and walk through one of the many parks that we are blessed with in this area.

