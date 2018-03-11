immo-logo

The Fearless Ones

What makes one person fly to the moon, while others never leave their comfort zone?

They say that variety is the spice of life and I couldn't agree more. Imagine what a boring world it would be, if everyone looked the same, behaved the same and had the same character. We are all completely different and unique in our own way. It often amazes me that siblings, who have been born and raised by the same parents, can be so completely different to each other. My sisters and I look quite similar and take after both of our parents when it comes to looks, but our characters couldn't be more different. However, one thing we all have in common is the fact that we become rather anxious when it comes to travelling. It doesn't matter how often my husband tells me that I will be fine on a 13-hour-flight to California and the jet lag won't kill me, or that I won't get malaria from a mosquito bite in Africa - I always fear the worst.

