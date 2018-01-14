The Political Awards. . .

It is that time of the year when we can enjoy watching film awards being handed out in America and England.

In January, we can watch the Golden Globe Awards, followed by the Bafta Awards in February and the highlight, for me anyway, is the Oscar Awards which will take place at the beginning of March. These film award ceremonies are supposed to be about handing out awards for the best film; best actor in a leading role; best producer/director; best foreign film, best music etc. This is always a great honour for the person or film that is being awarded because it usually means that that particular film will become a box office hit. However, the award ceremonies are not just about films as actors, presenters and every Tom, Dick and Harry can take advantage of their moment in the limelight and give their political views on any given subject. Some actors and producers choose to boycott the awards altogether, like last year when the Iranian film director, Asghar Farhadi, boycotted the Academy Awards and didn't pick up his Oscar for the best foreign language film, "The Salesman" out of respect for all the Iranians who had been banned from entering the USA.