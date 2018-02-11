The Suffragettes...

A century after women won the right to vote, the fight for equality goes on.

The fight for gender equality has always been a difficult one as women have always had to fight for their rights. Take the right to vote, for example, something we now all take for granted. Unfortunately, as I am still a British citizen, hold a British passport and have been living outside of Britain for more than fifteen years, I am not entitled to vote - neither in England nor in Austria. I find this rather sad when I think of what my ancestors went through so that women could vote.