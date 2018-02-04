immo-logo

What is "Veganuary"? . . .

Could you become vegan for a few months? Many people are trying it.

Autorenbild
SN/sn

It is funny how a new year flies by, once January is over and done with. We are already in the first week of February and I wonder how many of you made New Year's resolutions, and how many of you have already broken them. This year, I decided not to make any New Year's resolutions as I always break them by February, but I will definitely eat less meat, do more exercise and think more positively - without writing it all down. However, many people go much further than that and give up meat or animal related products altogether and become vegans. In Britain, a special campaign was started in January and they called it "Veganuary" (Vegan-January) as 100,000 people pledged to go vegan for the first month of the year. According to The Times newspaper, this was 40,000 more than last year. So, how vegan do you go and for how long?

