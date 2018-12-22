Wishing you a Merry Christmas

Christmas is almost upon us and with it come many different traditions.

With just two days to go until Christmas, children and the young at heart will be getting very excited. For everyone else, whose job it is to make sure that the whole family has a wonderful Christmas time, it could be quite stressful. However, if you were living in England, and you are probably happy that you are not at the moment, you would have three days to prepare for the big day. In England, we celebrate Christmas on 25th December and there are quite a few other differences between Christmas in Austria and in England.