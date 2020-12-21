Now is the time …

Since the 1960s in the USA, there is a Christmas TV special - A Charlie Brown Christmas - that is traditionally aired at least twice on major networks in the days leading up to December 25th. This is a timeless animated movie that touches on familiar topics such as Christmas commercialism, holiday depression and the true meaning of Christmas.

The main character of the story is Charlie Brown. He begins by confessing to his friends that Christmas always makes him feel depressed. We all know about the holiday "blues” - increased feelings of loneliness, loss,estrangement from loved ones, etc.

Charlie's friends suggest that it would help him to get involved in their Christmas play. This advice is surely common in Austria as well. Many people find solace and a sense of purpose by participating in Christmas markets, donating to charities, helping out in their neighborhoods, senior citizen homes or soup kitchens, for example.

Charlie decides that in order to create the "Christmas mood”, his group needs a Christmas tree. In our home, the Christmas tree is of utmost importance. We set it up at least a week before the 25th and decorate it with ornaments that we have collected for a lifetime. I think the wax candles on Austrian Christmas trees are wonderful - their special scent and soft light. But I only put electric lights on our tree, because of the danger of fire. Our tree is lit every evening in the days before Christmas. It is our most beautiful decoration. In the movie, Charlie buys a tree but it is too small and flimsy to please the others. They laugh at him for his poor choice and he becomes sadder than ever. Charlie feels like he cannot do anything right and then claims that he simply does not understand the true meaning of Christmas.

Finally, one of Charlie's friends tells him that he knows the true meaning of Christmas. He steps forward and quotes the Bible, Luke 2:8-14, as below in the New King James version:

Now there were in the same country shepherds living out in the fields, keeping watch over their flock by night. And behold, an Angel of the Lord stood before them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were greatly afraid. But the angel said to them, "Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people. For there is born to you this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. And this will be the sign to you. You will find a Babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger”. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying:, "Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill toward men!”

When Charlie hears these words, he decides to not let all the Christmas commercialism and mockery from his friends bother him anymore. He takes his tree and cheerfully begins walking home with snowflakes drifting down from a clear winter sky. His friends follow and regret that they had made fun of him. They help him decorate his tree and the movie ends with the group linking hands and singing beloved Christmas carols together.

With all the hustle and bustle of the past weeks, it was understandable for many of us to lose sight of the true meaning of Christmas. But now the holiday is upon us. It is Christmas Eve. Now is the time to contemplate the message of the Angel of the Lord, to focus on peace on earth and goodwill toward all.

Merry Christmas!

