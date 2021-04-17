A Close Encounter…

...with a UAV = a drone! The pleasures of kite-flying and the shock from aerial disturbances.

Springtime and kite-flying go hand-in-hand. Just think of Mary Poppins singing "Let's go fly a kite!" Or Khaled Hosseini's moving novel - "The Kite Runner”, set in Afghanistan. Kite-flying is especially popular in central Asian countries in general. I once had the good fortune to be on a balcony in India on a balmy evening when - directly across the way, on a flat rooftop - twenty some boys launched their kites made out of bamboo sticks and black tissue ...