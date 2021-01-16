Immobilien

A Royal Summons

A possible scene from "The Crown", season 7 or 8.

(The Queen's parlour at Buckingham Palace. A knock at the door. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II rises from her armchair. Enter Butler.) B: The Prime Minister, Your Majesty.(Boris Johnson enters. Butler exits and closes the door.) Q: Prime Minister, how nice of you to come. Please take a seat behind the plexiglass cubicle there. Unfortunately, there will not be any tea served to minimize the risks of anyone from my staff catching something from you. J: Your Majesty, I assure ...

Aufgerufen am 16.01.2021

