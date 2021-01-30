Accountability

Immobilien

Major misdemeanours have to have consequences.

What an eventful January it has been! The first vaccines have slowly, very slowly, started to be injected into those millions of waiting arms, the Capitol in Washington D.C. was stormed by a mob of Trump supporters, looters and dangerous insurrectionists eggedon by the ex-President himself and in Austria the Labour Minister resigned after accusations of plagiarism in her academic work. At first glance, none of these three events seem to have anything in common, but when one thinks about ...

30.01.2021

