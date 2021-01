I am, dear reader, a true Resolutionary.

I greet every January 1st with great excitement, knowing that this is the year in which I will become tidy, organised and fit. And teetotal … most. In any table of resolutions, alcohol and its abandonment must surely top the list?

Resolutions are expensive, though. "I have a cupboard full of things bought online on January 1st”, said one friend. "A tennis racket, a couple of leotards, a book on Japanese ...