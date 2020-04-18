English Column SN
Living in Albania, it is inevitable that the question soon arises about the infamousblood feuds which supposedly exist here, based on a feudal set of laws called the Kanun. This seems to be one of the most peculiar and horrific ...
Living in Albania, it is inevitable that the question soon arises about the infamousblood feuds which supposedly exist here, based on a feudal set of laws called the Kanun. This seems to be one of the most peculiar and horrific ...
Aufgerufen am 18.04.2020 um 01:09 auf https://www.sn.at/kolumne/the-english-column/broken-april-86285833
Iventa. The Human Management Group
Lidl Österreich