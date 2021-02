"Never eat more than you can lift" said Miss Piggy.

It is the beginning of Lent and many of us start to obsess about what we eat.

On waking, we finger the rolls of superfluous flesh and vow that by the end of Lent we will be slimmer people.

In my case, the vow does not even make it through Day 1. By evening, I am conscious of having eaten and drunk too much and go to bed a sadder and heavier woman. There are three reasons for ...