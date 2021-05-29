Immobilien

Karriere

Cool Britannia

"Clothes make the man", said Mark Twain

Autorenbild

During these dull lockdown days, most of us live in comfortable sweatpants and trainers. When Zooming with the boss, we change to a crisp shirt, for the top view, with our tracksuit-bottoms out of view. However, does this informal homeware trend mean the end for British fashion classics, known all over the world?

Just think of trenchcoats, ideal for Britain's wet and windy climate. They were created by Thomas Burberry, who developed the necessary gabardine fabric. It took ...

Angebot auswählen und weiterlesen

Alle Artikel lesen.

  • Exklusive SN-Plus Inhalte von renommierten SN-RedakteurInnen
  • Täglich die digitale Zeitung als E-Paper in der SN-App
  • Endet automatisch

Die ersten 3 Monate um nur 0,99 Euro pro Monat.

Sie sind bereits Digitalabonnent?

Ihr 30-Tage-Test ist bereits abgelaufen

Die ersten 3 Monate um nur 0,99 Euro pro Monat.

  • Exklusive SN-Plus Inhalte von renommierten SN-RedakteurInnen
  • Täglich die digitale Zeitung als E-Paper in der SN-App
  • Nach 3 Monaten jederzeit kündbar

* Monatspreis nach 3 Monaten: ab 4,50 €

Sie wollen ein anderes Angebot?
Zur Abo-Übersicht

Aufgerufen am 29.05.2021 um 12:05 auf https://www.sn.at/kolumne/the-english-column/cool-britannia-104290462

karriere.SN.at

karriere.SN.at

immo.SN.at

immo.SN.at
person Profil abmelden

Für Sie empfohlen