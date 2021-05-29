Cool Britannia

"Clothes make the man", said Mark Twain

During these dull lockdown days, most of us live in comfortable sweatpants and trainers. When Zooming with the boss, we change to a crisp shirt, for the top view, with our tracksuit-bottoms out of view. However, does this informal homeware trend mean the end for British fashion classics, known all over the world?

Just think of trenchcoats, ideal for Britain's wet and windy climate. They were created by Thomas Burberry, who developed the necessary gabardine fabric. It took ...