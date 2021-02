Hiding behind legal obligations.

Well, January ended pretty much as it had begun: with a bang! This time it was not a mob storming the U.S. Capitol, but masked members of the Austrian police coming in the dark to whisk away three Georgian girls and their families. Their "crime”? Having exhausted all legal avenues open to them to obtain Austrian asylum, they were declared unwanted by the State and were "picked up” for deportation. This happened almost on the same day as the liberation ...