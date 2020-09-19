Disastrous Dinners

"No one is born a great cook, you learn by doing" (Julia Child)

I recently discovered an old book, "Good things made, said and done. For every home and household”, published in the northern city of Leeds, in 1888. The book is a collection of Victorian recipes, which only a professional chef could prepare today. Each recipe is framed by a saying: "Better is a small fish than an empty dish”, "A good dinner is better than a fine coat”, "There is skill in all things, even in making porridge” and my favourite, ...