90 years old and looking great.

Exactly ninety years ago this month, one of the most recognizable and beloved landmarks of the USA was opened to the public - the Empire State Building. What is the story behind this structure that makes it so special?

Before we find out, let's get our brains in gear with a quiz: Six man-made landmarks are listed below. Can you name their countries of location? Answers appear at the end of today's column. 1) Big Ben 2) Leaning ...