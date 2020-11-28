Homesick for Thanksgiving?

Sweet potatoes, cranberries, pumpkin pie!

When I first came to Austria, Thanksgiving was the holiday that made me feel the most homesick. The holiday itself is easy to explain - a secular, national holiday when people give thanks for the good things in their lives. But - at least where I came from - Thanksgiving was so steepedin traditions and emotions, it was hard for me to miss. Surely Americans fromcoast to coastexperience Thanksgiving in different ways, but this is how things played out year ...