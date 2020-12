The year 2020 is drawing to an end with some good news.

December is upon us and I do not know about you, dear readers, but I am more than glad that this awful year is drawing to an end. Like most of you I am yearning for the day when we can meet with friends and acquaintances again, at home or in a coffee house, and have a chat over a good coffee and a slice of cake. Or maybe go and watch a film or a play or listen to ...