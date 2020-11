"I'm tired of reading and thinking about

habits”,life coach Pamela Hobart tweeted

recently. "I don't have habits. I am not a

person of habit. Not before (the pandemic), not now, not ever.”

To me, that's pure self-delusion. Whether we care to recognize them or not, whether they are good (tidiness) or bad (nail biting), we all have our habits, our fixed ways. My habit of squeezing toothpaste from the middle instead of the end of the tube drives my ...