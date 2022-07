MOB = Mother-of-the-Bride

Once upon a time, there lived a lovely maiden, born and bred in the heart of the Firtree District in the state of Salt Fortress, Austria. She was beloved by all, curious and eager to see the world. Travels on a tattered Turkish magic carpet and occasionally astride Pegasus (leased from Mirabell Gardens) took her to all four corners of the earth - until she discovered a tiny principality that reminded her most of a fairy tale. The miniature land ...