Why did we give up celebrating the Ides of March?

Ever since Julius Caesar was killed in the Roman Senate in 44 B.C. and ever since Shakespeare reprised that fateful day in his play a shadow has been cast over this date. I remember reading the play for my GCEs as a teenager and wondering what the soothsayer meant. We did not have Google or the internet then and so we were given the standard answer that it meant the 15th of March.

Now, of course, you can ...