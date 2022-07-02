It's Festival Time!

The Salzburg Festival is about to start. The stars may make the headlines but it all would not work without the backstage workers …

Well, it's that time of the year again when all roadworks in the central city are put on hold, musicians are seen scurrying with their instruments down the Hofstallgasse and famous sopranos can be heard practising their scales from open windows as if they are pleading for some reprieve from the inexorable heat beating down on the old town.

Being married to someone who worked for the festival for over 30 years, I know first-hand how much work ...