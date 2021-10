As the UK is famous for its copious rainfall, you often hear that saying that it's raining cats and dogs, meaning it's raining very heavily. It always baffled me, as I couldn't imagine pure-bred Persians and British bulldogs tumbling out of the heavens in the form of raindrops. Northern mythology describes cats (rain) and dogs (wind) as weather influencers, thus giving rise to this strange proverb. We have some very peculiar sayings in which cats, dogs and all kinds of ...