Just do it…but tomorrow!

Lazy? Yes, I can't be bothered .
I really do suffer from one of the seven deadly sins. In case they don't come to mind at once, here they are: wrath, pride, gluttony, greed, envy, lust and sloth. Do you recognize any of them?
While ...
Lazy? Yes, I can't be bothered .
I really do suffer from one of the seven deadly sins. In case they don't come to mind at once, here they are: wrath, pride, gluttony, greed, envy, lust and sloth. Do you recognize any of them?
While ...
Aufgerufen am 22.08.2020 um 12:09 auf https://www.sn.at/kolumne/the-english-column/just-do-itbut-tomorrow-91692226
Voglauer Gschwandtner & Zwilling GmbH
Iro & Partners Personal- und Managementberatung GmbH.
Neumarkt am Wallersee
Wals-Siezenheim