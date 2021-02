Enhance your health and have fun doing it!

It is not easy to cultivate a sense of humor after one year of dealing with a pandemic. Nonetheless, medical professionals claim that laughter can indeed contribute to our health. The idiom - Laugher is the best medicine - supposedly came from a French surgeon, Henri de Mondeville, who was born in 1260. Now that is hard to believe, isn't it? Mondeville strongly felt that humor helped his patients recover from surgery.

We now know that laughter truly ...