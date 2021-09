It's a short journey from rescued dog to diva.

As most of you know by now, we got a dog last May. Her name is Meggy and she is, as my partner says, "a purebred Hungarian street mongrel”. It is now exactly four months since she became part of the family and next month she will be two years old. A good time to fill you in on the progress she has made, I thought.

When Meggy came to us, she weighed just 11.4 kg, was afraid ...