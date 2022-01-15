Meggy's Bunch of Rascals (1)

How a street dog from Hungary became the dog park's darling. Many different types of dogs have helped Meggy come out of her shell.

It is now exactly seven months and a week since Meggy, our purebred Hungarian street mongrel, came into our lives. Gone is the initiallysubdued dog with sad eyes, a tail permanently between her hind legs and a general fear of the leash. Instead, we have a rather silly, lovable clown who can get quite feisty and gnaws all kinds of bones and occasionally also our toes! This change of character is mostly due to some tender loving care and her ...