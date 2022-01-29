Meggy's Bunch of Rascals (2)

All creatures great and small are Meggy's friends, but she likes to play with the big boys. We should have called her Marilyn

Welcome to the second half of my rascals' parade from the dog park at Aigen. I started out by listing Meggy's inner circle of dog friends, but there are other dogs outside this circle whom she loves to tease! Especially big dogs. What a hussy!

By far the biggest dog she has met is a Great Dane called Aaron. He is just over one year old, has a kind of tiger pattern and still thinks he is a ...