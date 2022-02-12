Monk's Hill or Monk's Hollow

Controversial extension of the Mönchsberg garage going ahead. But how much punishment can this hill take?

I do not know if you have noticed, but our city is expanding at quite a fast pace. Unused pockets of land are disappearing and previous parking lots are being built up (notably the horror that is being built on what used to be the Doktor-Franz-Rehrl-Platz). Apartment buildings of all shapes and sizes are popping up like mushrooms in former gardens and open spaces. More and more people are moving to Salzburg and thousands of tourists still come to Salzburg ...