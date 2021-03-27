Of Fish and Smells

In defence of my home island Malta.

If one looks closely at an enlarged map of the Maltese islands, one can easily see that the main island of Malta looks like a big fish. This particular "fish” has been at the crossroads of the Mediterranean for many, many years as several Neolithic temples scattered over the islands amplytestify. The islands have always lacked resources, making trade with passing ships a necessity. From the Stone Age to the Phoenicians, from the Romans to the Knights of St. John, ...