I was sorting through clothes to take to the dry cleaner's, checking the pockets for old car park tickets, receipts and paper tissues, when I found myself humming a tune. It was from the Lionel Bart musical "Oliver”, based on Charles Dickens' classic novel "Oliver Twist”. The king of the London pickpockets, Fagin, kidnapped the young, homeless orphan Oliver. While training him up to join his gang of urchin thieves, Fagin sang, "Who says crime doesn't pay? You've got to ...