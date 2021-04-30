Immobilien

Karriere

Prince Philip and Malta

For two years Malta was the royal couple's idyllic hideaway.

Autorenbild

Much has been written about Prince Philip since his death: about his childhood, about his naval training, about how he met the Queen, about the countless charities he supported and also about his numerous gaffes, which, though shocking to some, made him more human and beloved to
the British people. As a Maltese man I feel
I have to focus on those two years the royal newlyweds spent in Malta between 1949
and 1951.

After serving in the ...

Angebot auswählen und weiterlesen

Alle Artikel lesen.

  • Exklusive SN-Plus Inhalte von renommierten SN-RedakteurInnen
  • Täglich die digitale Zeitung als E-Paper in der SN-App
  • Endet automatisch

Die ersten 3 Monate um nur 0,99 Euro pro Monat.

Sie sind bereits Digitalabonnent?

Ihr 30-Tage-Test ist bereits abgelaufen

Die ersten 3 Monate um nur 0,99 Euro pro Monat.

  • Exklusive SN-Plus Inhalte von renommierten SN-RedakteurInnen
  • Täglich die digitale Zeitung als E-Paper in der SN-App
  • Nach 3 Monaten jederzeit kündbar

* Monatspreis nach 3 Monaten: ab 4,50 €

Sie wollen ein anderes Angebot?
Zur Abo-Übersicht

Aufgerufen am 30.04.2021 um 01:09 auf https://www.sn.at/kolumne/the-english-column/prince-philip-and-malta-102996856

karriere.SN.at

karriere.SN.at

immo.SN.at

immo.SN.at
person Profil abmelden

Für Sie empfohlen