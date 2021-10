One of the many reasons why autumn is my favourite season is the arrival on the market of my second most favourite vegetable: the pumpkin. Botanically speaking, a pumpkin is a fruit or a berry rather than a vegetable, because it is a product of the seed-bearing structure of flowering plants and not the edible portion of a plant like leaves, stems, roots, bulbs or tubers. However, as pumpkins are less sweet and more savoury from a culinary perspective, we ...