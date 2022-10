When we built our house on a steep hill outside a Bavarian village, we both saw it as a retreat from our hectic lives in Munich (his) and London (hers). We had underestimated the risks posed by the main Munich to Salzburg motorway, which lay a mere 10 minutes' drive away, and how it would attract spontaneous visitors.

Our location provided an ideal stopover for friends heading south, whether to ski in the Alps or swim in the ...