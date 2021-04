Celebrating Easter in Britain.

"Would you have a few minutes to spare for an interview? You look as though a sit down with a cup of tea and a hot cross bun would do you a power of good”, the Easter Rabbit sighed with relief, stretched out his long furry feet and, parking a basket of multi-coloured eggs beside him, replied, "I'm all yours and I'm really thirsty. Gosh, it's Easter Saturday already! Doesn't time go fast when you're having fun”, and he winked ...