Try your hand at a limerick!

The month of March is my favorite, with its promise of spring in the air. In English we say "March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb”. In addition to its capricious weather, March "hosts” one of the most entertaining of holidays - Saint Patrick's Day, celebrated on March 17th.

First off, who was St. Pat? A 5th-century missionary, sent to Ireland to spread the gospel. He became the patron saint of Ireland and ...