Immobilien

Karriere

The Whole Picture

Giving asylum seekers a chance could be advantageous to Austria.

Autorenbild

Rather than watching another mind-numbing Corona press conference in which nothing of real substance is announced, I have been following up on a theme I dedicated a column to some weeks ago. Remember those three girls and their families who were deported by the police some time ago? Well, I am trying to wrap my mind around the subject of migration, asylum seekers and how Europe (and specifically Austria) deals with these people. First thing right off the bat, none ...

Angebot auswählen und weiterlesen

Alle Artikel lesen.

  • Exklusive SN-Plus Inhalte von renommierten SN-RedakteurInnen
  • Täglich die digitale Zeitung als E-Paper in der SN-App
  • Endet automatisch

Die ersten 3 Monate um nur 0,99 Euro pro Monat.

Sie sind bereits Digitalabonnent?

Ihr 30-Tage-Test ist bereits abgelaufen

Die ersten 3 Monate um nur 0,99 Euro pro Monat.

  • Exklusive SN-Plus Inhalte von renommierten SN-RedakteurInnen
  • Täglich die digitale Zeitung als E-Paper in der SN-App
  • Nach 3 Monaten jederzeit kündbar

* Monatspreis nach 3 Monaten: ab 4,50 €

Sie wollen ein anderes Angebot?
Zur Abo-Übersicht

Aufgerufen am 24.04.2021 um 12:06 auf https://www.sn.at/kolumne/the-english-column/the-whole-picture-102692971

karriere.SN.at

karriere.SN.at

immo.SN.at

immo.SN.at
person Profil abmelden

Für Sie empfohlen