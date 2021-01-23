Eagle-eyed, perseverant and patient.

We are constantly on the lookout. We stride through flea-markets with an eagle-eye. We get online notifications at all hours, from around the world. We always manage to find a few more inches of space on our shelves. We are perseverant and patient. Who are we? We are collectors! Of what? Vinyl records, buttons, comic books, wine, napkins, advertising signs, antlers, license plates … The list is never-ending.

The desire to collect things is inherent to our nature. ...