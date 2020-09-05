Immobilien

Karriere

Where Does Inspiration Come From?

Saint Teresa of Calcutta's Inspiration Day.

Autorenbild

Mary Teresa Bojaxhiu, known by most as Mother Teresa, died on September 5th, 1997 in Calcutta, or Kolkata. Nowadays, she is honored in the Catholic Church as St. Teresa of Calcutta. Albanians call her St. Teresa of Albania, as her father was an Albanian patriot. In Tirana - the capital of Albania - the national museum displays an exhibit dedicated to St. Teresa.

Albanians are not alone in claiming this charismatic Nobel Prize winner. North Macedonians stake a ...

Angebot auswählen und weiterlesen

Alle Artikel lesen.

  • Exklusive SN-Plus Inhalte von renommierten SN-RedakteurInnen
  • Täglich die digitale Zeitung als E-Paper in der SN-App
  • Endet automatisch

Die ersten 3 Monate um nur 0,99 Euro pro Monat.

Sie sind bereits Digitalabonnent?

Ihr 30-Tage-Test ist bereits abgelaufen

Die ersten 3 Monate um nur 0,99 Euro pro Monat.

  • Exklusive SN-Plus Inhalte von renommierten SN-RedakteurInnen
  • Täglich die digitale Zeitung als E-Paper in der SN-App
  • Nach 3 Monaten jederzeit kündbar

* Monatspreis nach 3 Monaten: ab 4,50 €

Sie wollen ein anderes Angebot?
Zur Abo-Übersicht

Aufgerufen am 05.09.2020 um 12:07 auf https://www.sn.at/kolumne/the-english-column/where-does-inspiration-come-from-92325970

karriere.SN.at

karriere.SN.at

immo.SN.at

immo.SN.at
person Profil abmelden

Für Sie empfohlen